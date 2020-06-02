All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

3856 Groton Street #2

3856 Groton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3856 Groton Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
POINT LOMA: LARGE 3 BR/2 BA CONDO WITH YARD! - Large 3 BR/2 BA condo with private fenced yard and patio! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops! Stainless steel appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher & range hood microwave. Washer/dryer included! Large living room with fireplace and formal dining area. Lots of closet/storage space! Walk to shopping and restaurants. Assigned parking space, community pool. One year lease. Sorry, no pets. This is a smoke-free rental.

(RLNE2477105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 Groton Street #2 have any available units?
3856 Groton Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 Groton Street #2 have?
Some of 3856 Groton Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 Groton Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3856 Groton Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 Groton Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3856 Groton Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3856 Groton Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3856 Groton Street #2 offers parking.
Does 3856 Groton Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3856 Groton Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 Groton Street #2 have a pool?
Yes, 3856 Groton Street #2 has a pool.
Does 3856 Groton Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 3856 Groton Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 Groton Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3856 Groton Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
