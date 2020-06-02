3856 Groton Street #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

POINT LOMA: LARGE 3 BR/2 BA CONDO WITH YARD! - Large 3 BR/2 BA condo with private fenced yard and patio! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops! Stainless steel appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher & range hood microwave. Washer/dryer included! Large living room with fireplace and formal dining area. Lots of closet/storage space! Walk to shopping and restaurants. Assigned parking space, community pool. One year lease. Sorry, no pets. This is a smoke-free rental.



(RLNE2477105)