All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3852 Quarter Mile Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3852 Quarter Mile Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3852 Quarter Mile Dr

3852 Quarter Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3852 Quarter Mile Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Description:
Beautiful, Spacious tri-level townhome in the Regents Square community. Island Kitchens with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, and large pantries. Private Master Bedroom Suite, oval jetted tub, seperate glass door enclosed shower. Hardwood floors and plush carpet throughout. Garage has plenty of storage space. should SEE!!!!!!!

Price:
$2,895.00
Square Footage:
1947
Min. Monthly Income Required:
$7,237.50
Beds / Baths:
3 / 2.5
Deposit:
$2,900.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Pool, Spa, Hook-Ups, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, Two Story
Availability:
Now
Parking:
2 Car Garage
Pets:
No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr have any available units?
3852 Quarter Mile Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr have?
Some of 3852 Quarter Mile Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 Quarter Mile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Quarter Mile Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Quarter Mile Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Quarter Mile Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3852 Quarter Mile Dr offers parking.
Does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 Quarter Mile Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3852 Quarter Mile Dr has a pool.
Does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr have accessible units?
No, 3852 Quarter Mile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Quarter Mile Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 Quarter Mile Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University