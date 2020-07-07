3852 Quarter Mile Dr

Amenities
Description:
Beautiful, Spacious tri-level townhome in the Regents Square community. Island Kitchens with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, and large pantries. Private Master Bedroom Suite, oval jetted tub, seperate glass door enclosed shower. Hardwood floors and plush carpet throughout. Garage has plenty of storage space. should SEE!!!!!!!
Price:
$2,895.00
Square Footage:
1947
Min. Monthly Income Required:
$7,237.50
Beds / Baths:
3 / 2.5
Deposit:
$2,900.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Pool, Spa, Hook-Ups, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, Two Story
Availability:
Now
Parking:
2 Car Garage
Pets:
No