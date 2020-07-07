3852 Quarter Mile Dr

Amenities

Description:

Beautiful, Spacious tri-level townhome in the Regents Square community. Island Kitchens with granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, and large pantries. Private Master Bedroom Suite, oval jetted tub, seperate glass door enclosed shower. Hardwood floors and plush carpet throughout. Garage has plenty of storage space. should SEE!!!!!!!



Price:

$2,895.00

Square Footage:

1947

Min. Monthly Income Required:

$7,237.50

Beds / Baths:

3 / 2.5

Deposit:

$2,900.00

Amenities:

Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Pool, Spa, Hook-Ups, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, Two Story

Availability:

Now

Parking:

2 Car Garage

Pets:

No