All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3846 46th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3846 46th street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3846 46th street

3846 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3846 46th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 46th street have any available units?
3846 46th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3846 46th street currently offering any rent specials?
3846 46th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 46th street pet-friendly?
No, 3846 46th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3846 46th street offer parking?
No, 3846 46th street does not offer parking.
Does 3846 46th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 46th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 46th street have a pool?
No, 3846 46th street does not have a pool.
Does 3846 46th street have accessible units?
No, 3846 46th street does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 46th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 46th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 46th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3846 46th street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University