Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3846 46th street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3846 46th street
3846 46th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3846 46th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3846 46th street have any available units?
3846 46th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3846 46th street currently offering any rent specials?
3846 46th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 46th street pet-friendly?
No, 3846 46th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3846 46th street offer parking?
No, 3846 46th street does not offer parking.
Does 3846 46th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 46th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 46th street have a pool?
No, 3846 46th street does not have a pool.
Does 3846 46th street have accessible units?
No, 3846 46th street does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 46th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 46th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 46th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3846 46th street does not have units with air conditioning.
