3842 Quarter Mile Dr

3BR 2.5BA Tri-Level Condo. A/C. MOVE-IN SPECIAL NOW!!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get your first full month's rent at half price!!

3 BR 2.5BA Tri-Level Condo in the lovely Regents Square, is convenient to shopping, award winning schools, restaurants and more. The open design of this condo has beautiful wood flooring, staircase and bedrooms, as well as vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage space. The kitchen, with its high ceiling and center island, boasts granite counter tops, a 5 burner gas stove, and all the appliances conducive to a well equipped kitchen. You'll also enjoy the formal dining area, bar area, living room with fireplace and balcony. Large master suite is outfitted with a ceiling fan, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Comfortable central A/C and heat. Enclosed yard with covered patio off downstairs Jack-n-Jill bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with opener. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy the amenities of a beautiful community pool and hot tub, and BBQ area. You'll appreciate the ability to pay your rent online, 24/7, through our convenient tenant portal. Sorry, no pets in this home.



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



