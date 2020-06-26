All apartments in San Diego
Location

3835 Mount Ainsworth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Detached single family dwelling near Balboa & Genesee. Great location near shopping, restaurants, and schools. Fenced back yard with canyon view, wood burning fireplace, carpeting. Remodeled bathroom, double pane windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave have any available units?
3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave have?
Some of 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Mount Ainsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
