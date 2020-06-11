All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

3831 Kettner Blvd H

3831 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS Top Floor Amazing View Mission Hills 2BR2 - Property Id: 218581

Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars Garage Parking Spaces

Huge Full Floor
Balcony with Breathtaking Views
Huge Living Room
Skylight
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
New Large Double Pane Windows
New Hard Wood Floors Throughout
Laundry Washer and Dryer Inside

2 people 2650
3 people 2750 water sewer trash utilities paid

Coming Soon

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area
No Commissions No Broker Fees
Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America

PREVIEW youtu.be/_7wnNo49vvQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218581
Property Id 218581

(RLNE5524383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Kettner Blvd H have any available units?
3831 Kettner Blvd H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 Kettner Blvd H have?
Some of 3831 Kettner Blvd H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Kettner Blvd H currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Kettner Blvd H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Kettner Blvd H pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Kettner Blvd H is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Kettner Blvd H offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Kettner Blvd H offers parking.
Does 3831 Kettner Blvd H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3831 Kettner Blvd H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Kettner Blvd H have a pool?
No, 3831 Kettner Blvd H does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Kettner Blvd H have accessible units?
No, 3831 Kettner Blvd H does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Kettner Blvd H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 Kettner Blvd H has units with dishwashers.

