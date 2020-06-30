All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3829 Kettner Blvd L2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3829 Kettner Blvd L2
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

3829 Kettner Blvd L2

3829 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3829 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars - Property Id: 227674

Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars Garage Parking Spaces

Huge Full Floor
Balcony with bbq capacity
Huge Living Room
Skylight
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
New Large Double Pane Windows
New Hard Wood Floors Throughout
Laundry Washer and Dryer Inside

2 people 2650
3 people 2750 water sewer trash utilities paid

Coming Soon

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area
No Commissions No Broker Fees
Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America

PREVIEW (rented) same layout sq ft different finishes:

youtu.be/_7wnNo49vvQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227674
Property Id 227674

(RLNE5579996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have any available units?
3829 Kettner Blvd L2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have?
Some of 3829 Kettner Blvd L2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Kettner Blvd L2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 offers parking.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have a pool?
No, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have accessible units?
No, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University