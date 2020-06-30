Huge Full Floor Balcony with bbq capacity Huge Living Room Skylight Fireplace Full kitchen Full bathrooms Stainless Steel Appliances New Large Double Pane Windows New Hard Wood Floors Throughout Laundry Washer and Dryer Inside
2 people 2650 3 people 2750 water sewer trash utilities paid
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have any available units?
3829 Kettner Blvd L2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have?
Some of 3829 Kettner Blvd L2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Kettner Blvd L2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 offers parking.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have a pool?
No, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have accessible units?
No, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Kettner Blvd L2 has units with dishwashers.
