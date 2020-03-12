All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:28 AM

3825 Van Dyke Ave

3825 Van Dyke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Van Dyke Ave have any available units?
3825 Van Dyke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Van Dyke Ave have?
Some of 3825 Van Dyke Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Van Dyke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Van Dyke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Van Dyke Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Van Dyke Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3825 Van Dyke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Van Dyke Ave offers parking.
Does 3825 Van Dyke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Van Dyke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Van Dyke Ave have a pool?
No, 3825 Van Dyke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Van Dyke Ave have accessible units?
No, 3825 Van Dyke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Van Dyke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Van Dyke Ave has units with dishwashers.
