Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars

3825 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded Spacious Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars - Property Id: 161767

Huge full floor
Balcony
Huge living room
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Large Double Pane Windows
Modern interior renovations
Hard wood flooring, tile flooring, concrete balcony
Laundry washer and dryer inside

2 people 2695
3 people 2795 water sewer trash utilities PAID

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area. Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management.

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

Preview copy paste url:
youtu.be/watch?v=q3u7dQLhHVg&list=PL8CDHWBJMXKdftYS8YDkS8tQFPy3w62jw&index=13

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161767p
Property Id 161767

(RLNE5180060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars have any available units?
3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars have?
Some of 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars offer parking?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars have a pool?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars have accessible units?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd 2br2ba2cars has units with dishwashers.
