Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

3825 Centre St. Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 GREAT LOCATION!! LIGHT & BRIGHT W/ WASHER & DRYER & STORAGE SHED!! PET FRIENDLY - A bright 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Hillcrest. Perfect for both the young single professional or a family with small children. Comes with central air conditioning, an in-unit washer and dryer, and designated parking and storage!



Located a short 10 min walk to Balboa park, this unit provides easy access to the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Museums, Gardens, and the Old Globe Theater. No need to wait for parking for special events such as December Nights and San Diego Pride.



Hillcrest offers high quality options for restaurants, cafes, bars, and fitness centers that mean you will rarely need to drive. Explore the food options by signing up for the fall Restaurant Week. For those occasional trips outside the neighborhood, ride share programs like Uber and Lyft offer fares s check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5825679)