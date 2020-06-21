All apartments in San Diego
3825 Centre St. Unit 23

3825 Centre Street · (858) 222-4663 ext. 4
Location

3825 Centre Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3825 Centre St. Unit 23 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
3825 Centre St. Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 GREAT LOCATION!! LIGHT & BRIGHT W/ WASHER & DRYER & STORAGE SHED!! PET FRIENDLY - A bright 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Hillcrest. Perfect for both the young single professional or a family with small children. Comes with central air conditioning, an in-unit washer and dryer, and designated parking and storage!

Located a short 10 min walk to Balboa park, this unit provides easy access to the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Museums, Gardens, and the Old Globe Theater. No need to wait for parking for special events such as December Nights and San Diego Pride.

Hillcrest offers high quality options for restaurants, cafes, bars, and fitness centers that mean you will rarely need to drive. Explore the food options by signing up for the fall Restaurant Week. For those occasional trips outside the neighborhood, ride share programs like Uber and Lyft offer fares s check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next.  This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork.   We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history.  If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed.  Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER?  We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS.  We are here to help!  Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
 
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E.  #01854799

(RLNE5825679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

