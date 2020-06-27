All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3822 Creststone Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3822 Creststone Pl
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

3822 Creststone Pl

3822 Creststone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3822 Creststone Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Creststone Pl have any available units?
3822 Creststone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Creststone Pl have?
Some of 3822 Creststone Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Creststone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Creststone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Creststone Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Creststone Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl offer parking?
No, 3822 Creststone Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3822 Creststone Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Creststone Pl has a pool.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have accessible units?
No, 3822 Creststone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Creststone Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University