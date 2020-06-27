Rent Calculator
3822 Creststone Pl
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

3822 Creststone Pl
3822 Creststone Place
·
No Longer Available
3822 Creststone Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have any available units?
3822 Creststone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3822 Creststone Pl have?
Some of 3822 Creststone Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3822 Creststone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Creststone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Creststone Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Creststone Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl offer parking?
No, 3822 Creststone Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3822 Creststone Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Creststone Pl has a pool.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have accessible units?
No, 3822 Creststone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Creststone Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Creststone Pl has units with dishwashers.
