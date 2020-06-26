All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

3820 ELIJAH CT

3820 Elijah Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Elijah Ct, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Contact Exclusive listing agent Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have any available units?
3820 ELIJAH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 ELIJAH CT have?
Some of 3820 ELIJAH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 ELIJAH CT currently offering any rent specials?
3820 ELIJAH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 ELIJAH CT pet-friendly?
No, 3820 ELIJAH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT offer parking?
No, 3820 ELIJAH CT does not offer parking.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 ELIJAH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have a pool?
Yes, 3820 ELIJAH CT has a pool.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have accessible units?
No, 3820 ELIJAH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 ELIJAH CT has units with dishwashers.
