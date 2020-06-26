Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3820 ELIJAH CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3820 ELIJAH CT
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3820 ELIJAH CT
3820 Elijah Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3820 Elijah Ct, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Exclusive listing agent Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177 with questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have any available units?
3820 ELIJAH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3820 ELIJAH CT have?
Some of 3820 ELIJAH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3820 ELIJAH CT currently offering any rent specials?
3820 ELIJAH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 ELIJAH CT pet-friendly?
No, 3820 ELIJAH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT offer parking?
No, 3820 ELIJAH CT does not offer parking.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 ELIJAH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have a pool?
Yes, 3820 ELIJAH CT has a pool.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have accessible units?
No, 3820 ELIJAH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 ELIJAH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 ELIJAH CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University