San Diego, CA
3779 Wilson Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3779 Wilson Avenue
3779 Wilson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3779 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3779 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
3779 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3779 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 3779 Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3779 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3779 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3779 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
No, 3779 Wilson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3779 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3779 Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3779 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3779 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3779 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3779 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
