Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3772 Vista De La Bahia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3772 Vista De La Bahia
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3772 Vista De La Bahia
3772 Vista De La Bahia
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3772 Vista De La Bahia, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have any available units?
3772 Vista De La Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3772 Vista De La Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Vista De La Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Vista De La Bahia pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia offer parking?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not offer parking.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3772 Vista De La Bahia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have a pool?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not have a pool.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have accessible units?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3772 Vista De La Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University