All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3772 Vista De La Bahia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3772 Vista De La Bahia
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

3772 Vista De La Bahia

3772 Vista De La Bahia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3772 Vista De La Bahia, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have any available units?
3772 Vista De La Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3772 Vista De La Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Vista De La Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Vista De La Bahia pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia offer parking?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not offer parking.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3772 Vista De La Bahia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have a pool?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not have a pool.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have accessible units?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3772 Vista De La Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Vista De La Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Vista De La Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University