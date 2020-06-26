Amenities

3769 Albatross Street Available 09/01/19 Private large Unit--Close to Mercy Hospital & UCSD Hillcrest - This private Mission Hills apartment is perched atop the back garages to a front house. Address is 3769 Albatross, but the entrance is in alley street called Robinson Mews.

This apartment features:

* Private Gated Back Entrance

* One Bedroom w/Walk In Closet

* Large Outdoor Patio

* One Indoor Parking Space

* Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher)

* Washer & Dryer (Tenant Responsible for Any Repairs)

* Only a Few Blocks to Mercy Hospital

* Small quiet dog under 25 lbs considered with $500 Pet Deposit & Additional Pet Rent

* One Year Lease

* Security Deposit Same As Rent

* No Smoking Unit/Sorry no Section 8

* $35 Application Fee www.thomasrealtors.net

* Call to View Today!

* Agent: Tiffany Patton

* Thomas Realtors: 619.296.6343 x 301

* CalBRE Lic. #01800423



