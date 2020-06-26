Amenities
3769 Albatross Street Available 09/01/19 Private large Unit--Close to Mercy Hospital & UCSD Hillcrest - This private Mission Hills apartment is perched atop the back garages to a front house. Address is 3769 Albatross, but the entrance is in alley street called Robinson Mews.
This apartment features:
* Private Gated Back Entrance
* One Bedroom w/Walk In Closet
* Large Outdoor Patio
* One Indoor Parking Space
* Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher)
* Washer & Dryer (Tenant Responsible for Any Repairs)
* Only a Few Blocks to Mercy Hospital
* Small quiet dog under 25 lbs considered with $500 Pet Deposit & Additional Pet Rent
* One Year Lease
* Security Deposit Same As Rent
* No Smoking Unit/Sorry no Section 8
* $35 Application Fee www.thomasrealtors.net
* Call to View Today!
* Agent: Tiffany Patton
* Thomas Realtors: 619.296.6343 x 301
* CalBRE Lic. #01800423
No Pets Allowed
