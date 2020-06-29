3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

DJS Properties is offering a 1 bed, 1 bath apartment upstairs at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Hillcrest. It is within walking distance of blocks and blocks of restaurants, shopping, and hub for people looking to live in a trendy urban area. Downtown San Diego is just a short drive away, as well as access to both I-5 and I-163.



Included is newer flooring, refrigerator, new windows, gas stove, and refinished vintage-inspired countertops and shabby chic white cabinet space! The complex does feature a laundry room for your convenience. NO DOGS.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1,450.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT

•Security Deposit: $700.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510