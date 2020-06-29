All apartments in San Diego
3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1

3768 Front Street
Location

3768 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

DJS Properties is offering a 1 bed, 1 bath apartment upstairs at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Hillcrest. It is within walking distance of blocks and blocks of restaurants, shopping, and hub for people looking to live in a trendy urban area. Downtown San Diego is just a short drive away, as well as access to both I-5 and I-163.

Included is newer flooring, refrigerator, new windows, gas stove, and refinished vintage-inspired countertops and shabby chic white cabinet space! The complex does feature a laundry room for your convenience. NO DOGS.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,450.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT
•Security Deposit: $700.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 have any available units?
3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 have?
Some of 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 currently offering any rent specials?
3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 pet-friendly?
No, 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 offer parking?
No, 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 does not offer parking.
Does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 have a pool?
No, 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 does not have a pool.
Does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 have accessible units?
No, 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3768 FRONT ST - #7-UP1 does not have units with dishwashers.
