Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

3759 Florida St #F

3759 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

3759 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3759 Florida St #F Available 01/03/20 2bed/2bath+den $2199/mnth Hillcrest/Northpark - 2bed/2bath+den 947 sq/ft $2199/mnth Hillcrest/Northpark
Close to Uptown, Balboa Park, Zoo, & Morley Field. Large condo with den, very quiet & private!
1st floor condo, gated building, 2 underground parking spots, washer & dryer included.
pets ok with additional deposit/upon owner approval

available Jan 3rd

no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee
1yr lease
info/questions/view :

Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE5316899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 Florida St #F have any available units?
3759 Florida St #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3759 Florida St #F currently offering any rent specials?
3759 Florida St #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 Florida St #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3759 Florida St #F is pet friendly.
Does 3759 Florida St #F offer parking?
Yes, 3759 Florida St #F offers parking.
Does 3759 Florida St #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3759 Florida St #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 Florida St #F have a pool?
No, 3759 Florida St #F does not have a pool.
Does 3759 Florida St #F have accessible units?
No, 3759 Florida St #F does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 Florida St #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3759 Florida St #F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3759 Florida St #F have units with air conditioning?
No, 3759 Florida St #F does not have units with air conditioning.

