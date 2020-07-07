Amenities
3759 Florida St #F Available 01/03/20 2bed/2bath+den $2199/mnth Hillcrest/Northpark - 2bed/2bath+den 947 sq/ft $2199/mnth Hillcrest/Northpark
Close to Uptown, Balboa Park, Zoo, & Morley Field. Large condo with den, very quiet & private!
1st floor condo, gated building, 2 underground parking spots, washer & dryer included.
pets ok with additional deposit/upon owner approval
available Jan 3rd
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee
1yr lease
info/questions/view :
Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com
(RLNE5316899)