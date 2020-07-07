Amenities

3759 Florida St #F Available 01/03/20 2bed/2bath+den $2199/mnth Hillcrest/Northpark - 2bed/2bath+den 947 sq/ft $2199/mnth Hillcrest/Northpark

Close to Uptown, Balboa Park, Zoo, & Morley Field. Large condo with den, very quiet & private!

1st floor condo, gated building, 2 underground parking spots, washer & dryer included.

pets ok with additional deposit/upon owner approval



available Jan 3rd



no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee

1yr lease

info/questions/view :



Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com



