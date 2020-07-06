All apartments in San Diego
3755 Ruette De Ville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3755 Ruette De Ville

3755 Ruette De Ville · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Ruette De Ville, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Upgraded 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful fully upgraded 3B/2.5BA townhome available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 1,532 SF of living space over two levels. No Carpet! Open living room with cozy fireplace and access to private patio with great views. Kitchen features dining area, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Full sized washer and dryer located in garage. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom with dual sinks and large shower stall. Community features pool/spa, gym, and tennis court!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3370
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- A/C: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 small pet under 35lbs.

We charge $40 monthly pet rent.

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hySqR5vrDO0

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley/ Chateau Village
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1994

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5713119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Ruette De Ville have any available units?
3755 Ruette De Ville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Ruette De Ville have?
Some of 3755 Ruette De Ville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Ruette De Ville currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Ruette De Ville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Ruette De Ville pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 Ruette De Ville is pet friendly.
Does 3755 Ruette De Ville offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Ruette De Ville offers parking.
Does 3755 Ruette De Ville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 Ruette De Ville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Ruette De Ville have a pool?
Yes, 3755 Ruette De Ville has a pool.
Does 3755 Ruette De Ville have accessible units?
No, 3755 Ruette De Ville does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Ruette De Ville have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 Ruette De Ville does not have units with dishwashers.

