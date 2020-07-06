3755 Ruette De Ville

Amenities

Beautiful Upgraded 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful fully upgraded 3B/2.5BA townhome available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 1,532 SF of living space over two levels. No Carpet! Open living room with cozy fireplace and access to private patio with great views. Kitchen features dining area, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Full sized washer and dryer located in garage. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom with dual sinks and large shower stall. Community features pool/spa, gym, and tennis court!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3370

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- A/C: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 small pet under 35lbs.



We charge $40 monthly pet rent.



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hySqR5vrDO0



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley/ Chateau Village

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1994



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



