3751 37th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in the highly desired “Hidden Canyon” gated complex located in City Heights. Property has modern finishes that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and crown molding throughout. Light & bright open floor plan w/ a balcony off of the living room, great natural lighting, fireplace, in-unit full-size laundry, multiple storage closets, & ceiling fans in every room. Property has a tranquil view overlooking Park De La Cruz.



Gated private underground side by side parking for two cars. Complex backs up to the neighborhood park with private access. This amazing gated community is just minutes from North Park, the Zoo, SDSU, multi freeway access, restaurants and shopping. Walk to the YMCA, schools and local amenities.



Please contact property manager directly to avoid any scams. Manager Mike Mora will speak to you directly.



Review our rental requirements at: https://homeshieldpm.com/tenants/rental-requirements/

Contact us to schedule a showing.