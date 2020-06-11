3747 Yosemite Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pacific Beach condo available in a gated community. Two story condo with 2 bed/2.5 baths at 1134 sq. ft. with a 2 car attached garage attached. Kitchen has granite countertops with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Updated bathrooms. Washer and dryer are in the unit for easy laundry service. Carpet throughout the upstairs with a mirrored closet in the second bedroom and California closet built ins in the master bedroom. Master bedroom has access to the balcony outside. Windows in the unit are double paned for soundproof. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Water and trash are included in rent. Must see!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 7/13/20

