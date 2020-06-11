All apartments in San Diego
3747 Yosemite Street

Location

3747 Yosemite Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pacific Beach condo available in a gated community. Two story condo with 2 bed/2.5 baths at 1134 sq. ft. with a 2 car attached garage attached. Kitchen has granite countertops with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Updated bathrooms. Washer and dryer are in the unit for easy laundry service. Carpet throughout the upstairs with a mirrored closet in the second bedroom and California closet built ins in the master bedroom. Master bedroom has access to the balcony outside. Windows in the unit are double paned for soundproof. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. Water and trash are included in rent. Must see!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 7/13/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 Yosemite Street have any available units?
3747 Yosemite Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3747 Yosemite Street have?
Some of 3747 Yosemite Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 Yosemite Street currently offering any rent specials?
3747 Yosemite Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 Yosemite Street pet-friendly?
No, 3747 Yosemite Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3747 Yosemite Street offer parking?
Yes, 3747 Yosemite Street does offer parking.
Does 3747 Yosemite Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3747 Yosemite Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 Yosemite Street have a pool?
No, 3747 Yosemite Street does not have a pool.
Does 3747 Yosemite Street have accessible units?
No, 3747 Yosemite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 Yosemite Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3747 Yosemite Street has units with dishwashers.
