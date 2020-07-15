Amenities

3747 MT. ARIANE DR. Available 02/01/20 Immaculate & Incomparable "Mt. Streets" Clairemont Home for rent - $3,995/mo! - Located in the coveted mount streets neighborhood of Clairemont, Shore Management presents this immaculate & rarely available home for lease. The owner has spared no expense in upgrades! There are 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two living areas, a gourmet kitchen that opens nicely into the family room appointed with a fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases. Situated atop an open space area, the lovely and private backyard has a built-in gas-burning fire-pit and covered patio that fantastically extends the living space of the residence. The stunning wood floors, newly remodeled gourmet kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint and brand new carpet and top-end washer & dryer, make this home a two-story masterpiece. Upgraded energy efficient vinyl windows, plantation shutters, LED ceiling lights, stainless steel appliances, extra-deep kitchen sink, high-end plumbing fixtures, and a 2-car finished floor garage, demonstrates pride of ownership rarely found in a rental home. Equipped with A/C, this home not only looks cool but will keep you cool through the hot summer months. Centrally located on one of the most desirable streets in Clairemont with close proximity to Downtown San Diego, the beach communities and the San Diego airport. Short walking distance to two nice parks and the top-rated Holmes Elementary School. One small pet permitted with additional $100 monthly rent.



Available: February 1, 2020

Rent: $3,995

Deposit: $4,000

Lease Term: 6 Month

Utilities: Tenant to pay for all utilities

Landscape Service Included.



Pet Policy: 1 small dog OR one small cat is permitted with additional rent of $100 per month.



This home is occupied, so please do not disturb the tenants. Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a viewing.



We strongly suggest you review the rental criteria and submit an application at www.RentTheHome.com. Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492



(RLNE4155861)