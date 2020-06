Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Art Deco gem in the heart of Hillcrest! Spacious and open floorplan with architectural features including exposed concrete, floor to ceiling windows, and one of a kind circular balcony with panoramic views of the city and beyond. New Stainless steel appliances. In unit washer and dryer. Access to in building fitness center and rooftop common areas. Underground parking garage with assigned parking spot. Steps from fine dining, farmer's market, museums, and zoo.