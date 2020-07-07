All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

3735 Alabama Street

3735 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3735 Alabama Street Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath remodeled craftsman style home in North Park - Beautiful remodeled craftsman style home in North Park

Gated with 2 parking spots
Large Patio
A/C
Washer/ Dryer in unit
Shutter Shades
Fireplace
Wood Floors throughout
White cabinets with granite countertops
Built in microwave
5 burner stove
Beautiful bathrooms with tile showers
Ceiling fans
Lighting in ceiling

Ready for move in April 1st

Rent $2400
Deposit $1000

Call Oscar today!!!!619-490-7148

(RLNE5644291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Alabama Street have any available units?
3735 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 Alabama Street have?
Some of 3735 Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 Alabama Street is pet friendly.
Does 3735 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 3735 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 3735 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 3735 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 3735 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

