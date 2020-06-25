All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

3725 Pringle St

3725 Pringle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Pringle Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Pringle Hill House - Contemporary North Mission Hills Vacation / Cooperate Executive VIEW Home, minutes from downtown, dining, shops, San Diego International Airport, & Zoo. Extensively renovated with designer finishes, this elegant open floor plan is great for relaxing and enjoying beautiful Bay sunsets and city lights with sweeping VIEWS from Downtown to Point Loma. Zoned AC, 2Bdr/2Bath w/ Master retreat, office area and private garden patio. A distinctive N. Mission Hills home. $2,000week/$6,000month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Pringle St have any available units?
3725 Pringle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Pringle St have?
Some of 3725 Pringle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Pringle St currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Pringle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Pringle St pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Pringle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3725 Pringle St offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Pringle St offers parking.
Does 3725 Pringle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 Pringle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Pringle St have a pool?
No, 3725 Pringle St does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Pringle St have accessible units?
No, 3725 Pringle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Pringle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Pringle St has units with dishwashers.
