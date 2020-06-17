All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:38 AM

3723 Columbia Street

3723 Columbia Street · (619) 278-8981
Location

3723 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bathtub
Available now.

Gorgeous, 2 bedroom-1 bath detached home in Southwest mission Hills. West facing with picture window vantage point over the harbor all the way to Point Loma and the beautiful San Diego sunsets.

Hardwood floors throughout, with a separate dining room and living room area. Bathroom has a bathtub and separate tiled stand up shower enclosure. Laundry room and pantry.
Home also has a private locked crawlspace under home, about 5 1/2 ft tall that can be your private storage area too!!

Block away from Shakespeare pub, El Indio classic mexican food, Rubicon Deli, Lucha Libre tacos, Wine Vault, Bluewater seafood market and grill, Saffron Thai, Gelato Vero cafe and everything else North India St has to offer!! Minutes from Downtown, the airport and easy highway access.

Driveway has two tandem parking spaces assigned.

Tenant pays SDGE, and portion of water. Cats allowed, dogs under 45 lbs with approval and additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Columbia Street have any available units?
3723 Columbia Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3723 Columbia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Columbia Street does offer parking.
Does 3723 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3723 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3723 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
