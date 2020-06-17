3723 Columbia Street

Amenities

Available now.



Gorgeous, 2 bedroom-1 bath detached home in Southwest mission Hills. West facing with picture window vantage point over the harbor all the way to Point Loma and the beautiful San Diego sunsets.



Hardwood floors throughout, with a separate dining room and living room area. Bathroom has a bathtub and separate tiled stand up shower enclosure. Laundry room and pantry.

Home also has a private locked crawlspace under home, about 5 1/2 ft tall that can be your private storage area too!!



Block away from Shakespeare pub, El Indio classic mexican food, Rubicon Deli, Lucha Libre tacos, Wine Vault, Bluewater seafood market and grill, Saffron Thai, Gelato Vero cafe and everything else North India St has to offer!! Minutes from Downtown, the airport and easy highway access.



Driveway has two tandem parking spaces assigned.



Tenant pays SDGE, and portion of water. Cats allowed, dogs under 45 lbs with approval and additional deposit.

Cats allowed, dogs under 45 lbs with approval, $35 pet rent and additional deposit.