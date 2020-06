Amenities

Charming studio apartment in Hillcrest, close distance to major supermarkets, many restaurants, Balboa Park, and UCSD Medical Center; easy access to Route 163. This ground floor unit has 1 bathroom with tub and shower, laminate flooring, shared patio and garden area. Washer and dryer in common area. All utilities included except $25 toward common area maintenance. Street parking. No pets, 1 year lease.