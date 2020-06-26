Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3722-28 36Th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3722-28 36Th St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3722-28 36Th St
3722 36th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3722 36th St, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For showing appointments please email or text Aida at aida@inncap.com or text at 619-551-8796
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3722-28 36Th St have any available units?
3722-28 36Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3722-28 36Th St currently offering any rent specials?
3722-28 36Th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722-28 36Th St pet-friendly?
No, 3722-28 36Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3722-28 36Th St offer parking?
No, 3722-28 36Th St does not offer parking.
Does 3722-28 36Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722-28 36Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722-28 36Th St have a pool?
No, 3722-28 36Th St does not have a pool.
Does 3722-28 36Th St have accessible units?
No, 3722-28 36Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3722-28 36Th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722-28 36Th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3722-28 36Th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722-28 36Th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University