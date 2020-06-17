All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3711 Grim Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3711 Grim Avenue
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

3711 Grim Avenue

3711 Grim Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3711 Grim Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3711 Grim Ave. #5
San Diego, CA 92104
____________________________
Available NOW!
____________________________
DETAILS:
• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 600 sq ft.
• $1,495 per month
• $1,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 2nd floor
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• 6 month initial lease
• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit

FEATURES:
• In North Park and walking distance to eateries and shops on University Ave!
• Carpet flooring throughout and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• High ceilings
• Fireplace
• Balcony off bedroom
• 1 off-street parking spot for a compact car
• Very easy access to the 805
• Only 8 units on the property
• Public transportation nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $40 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Grim Avenue have any available units?
3711 Grim Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Grim Avenue have?
Some of 3711 Grim Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Grim Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Grim Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Grim Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Grim Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Grim Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Grim Avenue offers parking.
Does 3711 Grim Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Grim Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Grim Avenue have a pool?
No, 3711 Grim Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Grim Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3711 Grim Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Grim Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Grim Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University