3711 Grim Avenue

3711 Grim Ave. #5

San Diego, CA 92104

____________________________

Available NOW!

____________________________

DETAILS:

• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 600 sq ft.

• $1,495 per month

• $1,400 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• 2nd floor

• Coin-operated laundry onsite

• 6 month initial lease

• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit



FEATURES:

• In North Park and walking distance to eateries and shops on University Ave!

• Carpet flooring throughout and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom

• High ceilings

• Fireplace

• Balcony off bedroom

• 1 off-street parking spot for a compact car

• Very easy access to the 805

• Only 8 units on the property

• Public transportation nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $40 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



