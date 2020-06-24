Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3709 Adams Ave
3709 Adams Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3709 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful clean and safe location in Adams! - Property Id: 106732
The most desirable area of Normal Heights close to all!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106732
Property Id 106732
(RLNE4774140)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3709 Adams Ave have any available units?
3709 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3709 Adams Ave have?
Some of 3709 Adams Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3709 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Adams Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Adams Ave offer parking?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
