All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3709 Adams Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3709 Adams Ave
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

3709 Adams Ave

3709 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3709 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful clean and safe location in Adams! - Property Id: 106732

The most desirable area of Normal Heights close to all!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106732
Property Id 106732

(RLNE4774140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Adams Ave have any available units?
3709 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Adams Ave have?
Some of 3709 Adams Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Adams Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Adams Ave offer parking?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University