3705 36th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/28/19 Spacious Corner Lot Craftsman w/Garage/Fenced Yard - Property Id: 125934



Expansive 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1832 sq. ft with a large bonus room featuring open beam ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, attached 2 car garage and fenced in front yard. Home features open-concept living with a beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen featuring a 5-burner gas stove, wine fridge, warming drawer, pot filler, pantry and cabinet built-ins for added functionality. Large master bedroom features a newly remodeled bathroom with custom Carrara marble tile, shower with 2 heads and 4 body sprayers and a separate water closest.



The home boasts beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the bonus room. Exterior of the home has easy to maintain landscaping with automatic sprinklers and a wonderful deck provides a great entertaining space all within walking distance of bustling North Park.



Rental will include outdoor 6X3 storage shed, electric mower, ceiling garage storage racks, additional garage fridge, all window treatments.



Savings for long term lease negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125934

Property Id 125934



(RLNE4924492)