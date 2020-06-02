All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3705 36th St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3705 36th St

3705 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3705 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/28/19 Spacious Corner Lot Craftsman w/Garage/Fenced Yard - Property Id: 125934

Expansive 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1832 sq. ft with a large bonus room featuring open beam ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, attached 2 car garage and fenced in front yard. Home features open-concept living with a beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen featuring a 5-burner gas stove, wine fridge, warming drawer, pot filler, pantry and cabinet built-ins for added functionality. Large master bedroom features a newly remodeled bathroom with custom Carrara marble tile, shower with 2 heads and 4 body sprayers and a separate water closest.

The home boasts beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the bonus room. Exterior of the home has easy to maintain landscaping with automatic sprinklers and a wonderful deck provides a great entertaining space all within walking distance of bustling North Park.

Rental will include outdoor 6X3 storage shed, electric mower, ceiling garage storage racks, additional garage fridge, all window treatments.

Savings for long term lease negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125934
Property Id 125934

(RLNE4924492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 36th St have any available units?
3705 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 36th St have?
Some of 3705 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
3705 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 3705 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 3705 36th St offers parking.
Does 3705 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 36th St have a pool?
No, 3705 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 3705 36th St have accessible units?
No, 3705 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 36th St has units with dishwashers.
