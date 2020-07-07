All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

3704 TEXAS ST

3704 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 1.2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the North Park neighborhood in San Diego.

The airy Spanish-inspired interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors, french doors from the living room to dining area, master bedroom with an entrance, barn doors for the garage, double pane windows, ceiling fans, and fireplace. A big kitchen with an island counter is completed with granite countertops, ample cabinets storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The lovely bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights rest. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landlord will handle the landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is a detached garage for the tenant to use.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home, with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Morley Field Dog Park, Bird Park, North Park Community Park, and Balboa Park.

The propertys Walk Score is 80/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Section 8 applicants are negotiable.

(RLNE5717242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 TEXAS ST have any available units?
3704 TEXAS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 TEXAS ST have?
Some of 3704 TEXAS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 TEXAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3704 TEXAS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 TEXAS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 TEXAS ST is pet friendly.
Does 3704 TEXAS ST offer parking?
Yes, 3704 TEXAS ST offers parking.
Does 3704 TEXAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3704 TEXAS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 TEXAS ST have a pool?
No, 3704 TEXAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3704 TEXAS ST have accessible units?
No, 3704 TEXAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 TEXAS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 TEXAS ST has units with dishwashers.

