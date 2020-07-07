3704 TEXAS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 1.2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the North Park neighborhood in San Diego.



The airy Spanish-inspired interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors, french doors from the living room to dining area, master bedroom with an entrance, barn doors for the garage, double pane windows, ceiling fans, and fireplace. A big kitchen with an island counter is completed with granite countertops, ample cabinets storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The lovely bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights rest. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landlord will handle the landscaping.



Additional Details:

There is a detached garage for the tenant to use.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home, with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Morley Field Dog Park, Bird Park, North Park Community Park, and Balboa Park.



The propertys Walk Score is 80/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Section 8 applicants are negotiable.



