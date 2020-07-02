Rent Calculator
3701 Hawk St
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3701 Hawk St
3701 Hawk Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
3701 Hawk Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful views of downtown, walking distance to shopping and dinning.
Quiet neighborhood and friendly neighbors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3701 Hawk St have any available units?
3701 Hawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3701 Hawk St have?
Some of 3701 Hawk St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3701 Hawk St currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Hawk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Hawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Hawk St is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Hawk St offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Hawk St offers parking.
Does 3701 Hawk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Hawk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Hawk St have a pool?
No, 3701 Hawk St does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Hawk St have accessible units?
No, 3701 Hawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Hawk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Hawk St has units with dishwashers.
