3689 32nd St.

Renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Bungalow with Detached Garage - **Available August 14**



This renovated home in the heart of North Park is waiting for you! Location, location, location. Walk or bike to restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. Well kept, high-end finishes, and a lot of curbside appeal with all of the best amenities: washer and dryer in unit, garage for storage or parking, plus a tandem parking spot off-street.



This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Large front yard, and cozy back patio off the master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom tile work. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms! Master ensuite bathroom has his and her sinks, quartz countertops, as well as newly remodeled shower and flooring throughout. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. The third bedroom is the perfect size for an office!



Pets welcome with an additional refundable $300 pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent. Two pets max.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Please call or email to set up a time to view the home. This home is sure to go fast, so act quickly: first come, first served!



leasing@urbanacoastproperties.com or 619-500-3827.



