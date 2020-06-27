All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3689 32nd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3689 32nd St.
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3689 32nd St.

3689 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3689 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Bungalow with Detached Garage - **Available August 14**

This renovated home in the heart of North Park is waiting for you! Location, location, location. Walk or bike to restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. Well kept, high-end finishes, and a lot of curbside appeal with all of the best amenities: washer and dryer in unit, garage for storage or parking, plus a tandem parking spot off-street.

This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Large front yard, and cozy back patio off the master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom tile work. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms! Master ensuite bathroom has his and her sinks, quartz countertops, as well as newly remodeled shower and flooring throughout. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. The third bedroom is the perfect size for an office!

Pets welcome with an additional refundable $300 pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent. Two pets max.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Please call or email to set up a time to view the home. This home is sure to go fast, so act quickly: first come, first served!

leasing@urbanacoastproperties.com or 619-500-3827.

(RLNE3534849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3689 32nd St. have any available units?
3689 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3689 32nd St. have?
Some of 3689 32nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3689 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3689 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3689 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3689 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 3689 32nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 3689 32nd St. offers parking.
Does 3689 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3689 32nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3689 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 3689 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3689 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 3689 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3689 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3689 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University