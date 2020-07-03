All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130

3686 Ruette De Ville · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3686 Ruette De Ville, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
2 story Twin home located in CHATEAU VILLAGE in Carmel Valley - Located in one of the best Carmel Valley neighborhoods, Chateau Village. Bright unit that features high ceilings and open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Brand new carpet. Slider door opens to private patio yard. Updated kitchen. Direct access to attached two car garage. Spacious dual master suites upstairs with beautiful bathrooms. Large walk in shower plus tub. Complex features: pool, spa, tennis, exercise. Walk to shopping and theater. Top schools in the city! Torrey Pines High, Carmel Valley Middle and Carmel Del Mar Elementary School. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit.

(RLNE4667961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have any available units?
3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have?
Some of 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 currently offering any rent specials?
3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 is pet friendly.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 offer parking?
Yes, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 offers parking.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have a pool?
Yes, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 has a pool.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have accessible units?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does not have accessible units.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University