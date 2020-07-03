3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

2 story Twin home located in CHATEAU VILLAGE in Carmel Valley - Located in one of the best Carmel Valley neighborhoods, Chateau Village. Bright unit that features high ceilings and open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Brand new carpet. Slider door opens to private patio yard. Updated kitchen. Direct access to attached two car garage. Spacious dual master suites upstairs with beautiful bathrooms. Large walk in shower plus tub. Complex features: pool, spa, tennis, exercise. Walk to shopping and theater. Top schools in the city! Torrey Pines High, Carmel Valley Middle and Carmel Del Mar Elementary School. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit.



(RLNE4667961)