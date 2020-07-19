All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
3677 Bayside Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3677 Bayside Ln

3677 Bayside Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3677 Bayside Ln, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
carport
internet access
furnished
Steps from the Bay & Beach Available 2nd Semester Jan to May. All Utilities Included! - ***This property is ONLY available from 1/1/19 to 5/31/19. Other lease time frames cannot be accomodated ***
- All utilities & wifi Included !
-2 Bed 1 Bath
-Ground Floor
-Fully Furnished - ( Queen & Twin Over Full Bunk Bedding )
-Large Shared Rooftop Deck
-1 Large Carport
-Coin Operated Laundry in Building
-Steps to the Bay & Short Walk to the Beach
-Students Welcome to Apply!

(RLNE2781544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 Bayside Ln have any available units?
3677 Bayside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3677 Bayside Ln have?
Some of 3677 Bayside Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 Bayside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3677 Bayside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 Bayside Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3677 Bayside Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3677 Bayside Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3677 Bayside Ln offers parking.
Does 3677 Bayside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3677 Bayside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 Bayside Ln have a pool?
No, 3677 Bayside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3677 Bayside Ln have accessible units?
No, 3677 Bayside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 Bayside Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3677 Bayside Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
