Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D

3675 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3675 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhome in the heart of Hillcrest - Welcome to your private sanctuary in the heart of Hillcrest. You'll have plenty of room indoors as well as two private outdoor spaces and an attached two-car garage. The downstairs Master suite features an attached office/exercise room/retreat, private patio, Master bath with Jacuzzi tub, and walk-in closet organized by California Closets. The upstairs living room features a cozy fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and large attached balcony with room for outdoor dining. The kitchen features modern appliances including a dishwasher and microwave/convection oven combination unit. There is a washer and dryer in the garage. Has A/C.
Available for a 1-year lease.
$2,700 security deposit.
Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.
Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.
One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.
Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099
Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.

(RLNE5388562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D have any available units?
3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D have?
Some of 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D offers parking.
Does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D have a pool?
No, 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D has units with dishwashers.

