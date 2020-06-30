3675 Seventh Ave., Unit D

Amenities

Spacious townhome in the heart of Hillcrest - Welcome to your private sanctuary in the heart of Hillcrest. You'll have plenty of room indoors as well as two private outdoor spaces and an attached two-car garage. The downstairs Master suite features an attached office/exercise room/retreat, private patio, Master bath with Jacuzzi tub, and walk-in closet organized by California Closets. The upstairs living room features a cozy fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and large attached balcony with room for outdoor dining. The kitchen features modern appliances including a dishwasher and microwave/convection oven combination unit. There is a washer and dryer in the garage. Has A/C.

Available for a 1-year lease.

$2,700 security deposit.

Requires 695 FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.

Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.

One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.

Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099

Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966.



