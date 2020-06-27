3654 Caminito Cielo Del Mar

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

Available 9/11. This fabulous townhome located in the quiet and exclusive community of Sunstream in Carmel Valley. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and offers great natural light, beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. Dual master bedroom suites upstairs. Private fenced backyard. Walking distance to multiple shopping centers. Community features fantastic resort style amenities including: 2 spas/heated pools/tennis courts/saunas/exercise room/a clubhouse. Water/sewer/trash included.