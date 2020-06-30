All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
3654 Alabama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3654 Alabama Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3654 Alabama Street

3654 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3654 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled North Park 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with attached garage and off street parking.
Dishwasher too
Separate laundry room with hook ups
Screen porch attached as well
no pets
Good credit needed

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12562488

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3654 Alabama Street have any available units?
3654 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Alabama Street have?
Some of 3654 Alabama Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3654 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 3654 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 3654 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3654 Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University