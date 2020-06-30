Sign Up
San Diego, CA
3654 Alabama Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM
3654 Alabama Street
3654 Alabama Street
No Longer Available
Location
3654 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled North Park 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with attached garage and off street parking.
Dishwasher too
Separate laundry room with hook ups
Screen porch attached as well
no pets
Good credit needed
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12562488
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5137474)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3654 Alabama Street have any available units?
3654 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3654 Alabama Street have?
Some of 3654 Alabama Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3654 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3654 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 3654 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 3654 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3654 Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
