3644 Tennyson Street Available 06/16/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Point Loma 2/2 SHORT-TERM Home! Off-Street Parking! Yard! - Inclusive SHORT-TERM RENTAL, 30-Day Minimum Stay. Whether you're visiting San Diego for business or pleasure, you won't want to leave this lovely 2 bedroom/2 full bath Craftsman home in the sought-after neighborhood of Point Loma.



No detail has been overlooked in the home's design or appointments. The moment you step onto the charming front porch, you'll feel right at home! Craftsman detailing, beautiful decor, and thoughtful design through and through.



The kitchen is, in a word, lovely. And it is stocked with everything you'll need from making morning coffee and toast to cooking up fabulous meals. High end appliances, all the essential small kitchen electronics--even an espresso machine--are included. The washer/dryer combo is conveniently tucked into the spacious room, too.



The master suite features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, queen bed and cozy wing chair. The second bedroom has two twin beds, walk-in closet and adjacent bath with a gorgeous soaking tub. Both bedrooms have flat screen TVs and luxury bedding.



There's a large beautifully-designed back patio with plenty of cushy Sunbrella seating, and a dining table for morning coffee or to seat six or more for al fresco meals overlooking the well-tended fruit orchard at the rear of the property.



Off-street parking is plentiful--the driveway is large enough for up to five cars, or perhaps a small boat or RV.



Cable and wifi included.



Rates vary by season. Contact agentTammy Koupal at 619-550-8179for updated rates and availability.



About Point Loma: Point Loma is a seaside community within the City of San Diego. It's hilly peninsula that is bordered on the west and south by the Pacific Ocean, the east by the San Diego Bay. It's offers easy, quick access to everything-- the freeways, spectacular beaches, the airport, downtown, and a host of other attractions are just minutes away. Point Loma is also home to Liberty Station, a waterfront urban village in the redeveloped Naval Training Center that includes hotels, restaurants, breweries, luxury cinema, and the popular Liberty Public Market. If you're looking for great surf, Point Loma offers several quality surf breaks along the western edge.



No Cats Allowed



