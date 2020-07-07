3644 43rd St

3644 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92105 City Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea476b000d ---- Very nice large one bedroom with upgrades
AREA & ZIP CODE CITY HEIGHTS: 92105 . PROPERTY TYPE Apartment . LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms) Month to Month only . SECURITY DEPOSIT 70% of one month\'s rent . RENT: First month Same as monthly rent . REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r) . ----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) ------------------- . Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 550 . GROSS INCOME: 2.25X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers) . NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 4 . LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord . RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance) . NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area) . PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed. No Pets . SECTION 8 OK ? NO . LANDSCAPING Landlord . LANDSCAPING: WATERING Landlord . WATER Landlord . SEWER Same as Water . GAS & ELECTRIC Resident . TRASH Landlord . OTHER REQUIREMENTS na . ----------------------OTHER INFORMATION------------------------------------------- . AIR CONDITIONING ? NONE . ALARM ? NO ALARM . BALCONY ? NO . BBQ ? COMMON AREA . BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS) Unknown . BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS) 7 1/2\' X 4 1/2\' . BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS) Unknown . BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED? Unknown . BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS 11\' X 11 1/2\' CLOSET 11\' X 2\' . BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS Unknown . BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS Unknown . BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS Unknown . BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS Unknown . BREAKFAST BAR ? No . CEILINGS TYPE 8FT (STANDARD) . CEILING FANS ? NO . CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION No . COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen) ? . DECK ? ? . DINING ROOM ? ? . DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS Unknown . DISHWASHER ? NONE . DRYER ? ? . ELEVATOR ? NA . FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS Unknown . FIREPLACE ? NONE . FLOOR LEVEL LOWER UNIT OF 2 LEVELS . FLOORING Unknown . FRIDGE:Type YES . GARBAGE DISPOSAL ? NO . GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area) YES: KEY NEEDED . GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ? Unknown . HALL: DIMENSIONS 3\' X 4\' . HEATING TYPE Unknown . HOA:NAME NO HOA . HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL ? . KEYLESS ENTRY ? No . KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS 7 1/\' X 9\' . INTERCOM ? NONE . LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS Unknown . LIVING ROOM ? ? . LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS 10 1/2\' X 14 1/2\' . LOCATION OF UNIT ? . LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET 700 . MAIL BOX:LOCATION ? . MAIL BOX: # ? . MICROWAVE ? None . PANTRY ? Unknown . PARKING:TYPE One Assigned Space . PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND # ? . PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ? NO . PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS) Unknown . PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage) 1 . PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS 2 . PARKING:LOCATION In the front parking lot . PARKING:SPACE PLAN unknown . PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ? NO . PARKING:GUEST(RULES) NO GUEST PARKING . PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s) NO GUEST PARKING . PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ? NO GUEST PARKING . PATIO ? NONE . POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED ? . SCHOOL: DISTRICT San Diego Unified . SCHOOL: HIGH Hoover . SCHOOL:MIDDLE Clark . SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY Joyner . SPRINKLERS ? Unknown . STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION NO STOREROOM . STOVE ELECTRIC . TENNIS COURTS ? No . VIEW NONE . WALK TO PARK ? Yes . WASHER ? ? . WATER HEATER COMMON HEATER FOR ALL UNITS . WINDOWS OPEN BY SIDE . WINDOWS:COVERINGS ? . YARD ? ? . YEAR BUILT 1972
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3644 43rd St have any available units?
3644 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 43rd St have?
Some of 3644 43rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3644 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 43rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 43rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3644 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3644 43rd St offers parking.
Does 3644 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 43rd St have a pool?
Yes, 3644 43rd St has a pool.
Does 3644 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 3644 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 43rd St has units with dishwashers.
