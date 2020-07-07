All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3644 43rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3644 43rd St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

3644 43rd St

3644 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3644 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea476b000d ----
Very nice large one bedroom with upgrades

AREA & ZIP CODE
CITY HEIGHTS: 92105
.
PROPERTY TYPE
Apartment
.
LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)
Month to Month only
.
SECURITY DEPOSIT
70% of one month\'s rent
.
RENT: First month
Same as monthly rent
.
REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN
Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)
.
----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------
.
Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 550
.
GROSS INCOME: 2.25X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)
.
NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 4
.
LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord
.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)
.
NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)
.
PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.
No Pets
.
SECTION 8 OK ?
NO
.
LANDSCAPING
Landlord
.
LANDSCAPING: WATERING
Landlord
.
WATER
Landlord
.
SEWER
Same as Water
.
GAS & ELECTRIC
Resident
.
TRASH
Landlord
.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
na
.
----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------
.
AIR CONDITIONING ?
NONE
.
ALARM ?
NO ALARM
.
BALCONY ?
NO
.
BBQ ?
COMMON AREA
.
BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)
7 1/2\' X 4 1/2\'
.
BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?
Unknown
.
BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS
11\' X 11 1/2\' CLOSET 11\' X 2\'
.
BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
BREAKFAST BAR ?
No
.
CEILINGS TYPE
8FT (STANDARD)
.
CEILING FANS ?
NO
.
CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION
No
.
COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)
?
.
DECK ?
?
.
DINING ROOM ?
?
.
DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
DISHWASHER ?
NONE
.
DRYER ?
?
.
ELEVATOR ?
NA
.
FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
FIREPLACE ?
NONE
.
FLOOR LEVEL
LOWER UNIT OF 2 LEVELS
.
FLOORING
Unknown
.
FRIDGE:Type
YES
.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?
NO
.
GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)
YES: KEY NEEDED
.
GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?
Unknown
.
HALL: DIMENSIONS
3\' X 4\'
.
HEATING TYPE
Unknown
.
HOA:NAME
NO HOA
.
HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL
?
.
KEYLESS ENTRY ?
No
.
KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS
7 1/\' X 9\'
.
INTERCOM ?
NONE
.
LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS
Unknown
.
LIVING ROOM ?
?
.
LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS
10 1/2\' X 14 1/2\'
.
LOCATION OF UNIT
?
.
LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET
700
.
MAIL BOX:LOCATION
?
.
MAIL BOX: #
?
.
MICROWAVE ?
None
.
PANTRY ?
Unknown
.
PARKING:TYPE
One Assigned Space
.
PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #
?
.
PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?
NO
.
PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)
Unknown
.
PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)
1
.
PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS
2
.
PARKING:LOCATION
In the front parking lot
.
PARKING:SPACE PLAN
unknown
.
PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?
NO
.
PARKING:GUEST(RULES)
NO GUEST PARKING
.
PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)
NO GUEST PARKING
.
PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?
NO GUEST PARKING
.
PATIO ?
NONE
.
POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED
?
.
SCHOOL: DISTRICT
San Diego Unified
.
SCHOOL: HIGH
Hoover
.
SCHOOL:MIDDLE
Clark
.
SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY
Joyner
.
SPRINKLERS ?
Unknown
.
STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION
NO STOREROOM
.
STOVE
ELECTRIC
.
TENNIS COURTS ?
No
.
VIEW
NONE
.
WALK TO PARK ?
Yes
.
WASHER ?
?
.
WATER HEATER
COMMON HEATER FOR ALL UNITS
.
WINDOWS
OPEN BY SIDE
.
WINDOWS:COVERINGS
?
.
YARD ?
?
.
YEAR BUILT
1972

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 43rd St have any available units?
3644 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 43rd St have?
Some of 3644 43rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3644 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 43rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 43rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3644 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3644 43rd St offers parking.
Does 3644 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 43rd St have a pool?
Yes, 3644 43rd St has a pool.
Does 3644 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 3644 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 43rd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University