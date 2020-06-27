All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3643 Christine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3643 Christine Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3643 Christine Street

3643 Christine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3643 Christine Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Clairemont! - Don't miss out on making this home your own!
Located on a quiet street with plenty of parking!
Walking distance to Clairemont square
3 Bedrooms 2 Baths
2 Car attached garage with automatic opener
Centrally located with immediate access to the 5 and 52 freeways!
Walking distance to grocery shopping and restaurants

Wonderful open floor plan with upgraded master bathroom, and his and her side closets
Separate living room and dining room with fire place!
Kitchen has new appliances including a dishwasher and over-sized refrigerator!

This home is spotless and ready for immediate move in!!!

Requirements:
All applicants must have credit (FICO) scores of 600 or higher.
All applicants must pay $30 each for application fee.
Combined NET monthly income must be 2 times the monthly rent.
Must have good rental references.
Renter's Insurance required.

Rent: $3,100.00
Deposit: $3,100.00

Please call Jenny if interested for more information 619-849-0266

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, phone, cable
Owner responsible for trash, gardener.

$30 Application Fee (Apply below)
http://www.scc1031.com/available-rentals/

South Coast Commercial, Inc.
3405 Kenyon St #411, San Diego CA 92110
DRE# 01846358

(RLNE3911255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Christine Street have any available units?
3643 Christine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Christine Street have?
Some of 3643 Christine Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Christine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Christine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Christine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 Christine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3643 Christine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Christine Street offers parking.
Does 3643 Christine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Christine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Christine Street have a pool?
No, 3643 Christine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Christine Street have accessible units?
No, 3643 Christine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Christine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 Christine Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University