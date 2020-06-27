3643 Christine Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Clairemont! - Don't miss out on making this home your own!

Located on a quiet street with plenty of parking!

Walking distance to Clairemont square

3 Bedrooms 2 Baths

2 Car attached garage with automatic opener

Centrally located with immediate access to the 5 and 52 freeways!

Walking distance to grocery shopping and restaurants



Wonderful open floor plan with upgraded master bathroom, and his and her side closets

Separate living room and dining room with fire place!

Kitchen has new appliances including a dishwasher and over-sized refrigerator!



This home is spotless and ready for immediate move in!!!



Requirements:

All applicants must have credit (FICO) scores of 600 or higher.

All applicants must pay $30 each for application fee.

Combined NET monthly income must be 2 times the monthly rent.

Must have good rental references.

Renter's Insurance required.



Rent: $3,100.00

Deposit: $3,100.00



Please call Jenny if interested for more information 619-849-0266



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, phone, cable

Owner responsible for trash, gardener.



$30 Application Fee (Apply below)

http://www.scc1031.com/available-rentals/



South Coast Commercial, Inc.

3405 Kenyon St #411, San Diego CA 92110

DRE# 01846358



(RLNE3911255)