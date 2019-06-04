All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:04 AM

3634 Conrad Avenue

3634 Conrad Avenue · (858) 695-9400 ext. 112
Location

3634 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3634 Conrad Avenue · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3634 Conrad Avenue Available 04/14/20 Clairemont 3634 Conrad Ave -Brand New Remodel, Must See!! - Beautifully remodeled single level home in Clairemont complete with brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and sparkling granite counter tops. New flooring and paint throughout. Large fenced rear yard with a covered patio. Centrally located close to shopping, movie theater and restaurants. Don't miss out on a chance to make this your new home!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Conrad Avenue have any available units?
3634 Conrad Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Conrad Avenue have?
Some of 3634 Conrad Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Conrad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Conrad Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Conrad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Conrad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3634 Conrad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Conrad Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3634 Conrad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Conrad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Conrad Avenue have a pool?
No, 3634 Conrad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Conrad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3634 Conrad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Conrad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Conrad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
