San Diego, CA
3633 Reynard Way
Last updated October 5 2019 at 9:10 PM

3633 Reynard Way

3633 Reynard Way · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is a very large studio that is divided into three living spaces. There is a large closet built in that divides a living area from a sleeping area. There is also a full sized kitchen and additional eating area. New a/c and heater were just installed. New hard flooring and fresh paint.

Laundry facilities are on-site and there is one off street parking space provided.

This unit is walking distance from Washington Street and the Mission Hills & Hillcrest areas. Shopping, Restaurants and entertainment are just around the corner.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Reynard Way have any available units?
3633 Reynard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Reynard Way have?
Some of 3633 Reynard Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Reynard Way currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Reynard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Reynard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Reynard Way is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Reynard Way offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Reynard Way offers parking.
Does 3633 Reynard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Reynard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Reynard Way have a pool?
No, 3633 Reynard Way does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Reynard Way have accessible units?
No, 3633 Reynard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Reynard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Reynard Way does not have units with dishwashers.

