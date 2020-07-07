3633 Reynard Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit is a very large studio that is divided into three living spaces. There is a large closet built in that divides a living area from a sleeping area. There is also a full sized kitchen and additional eating area. New a/c and heater were just installed. New hard flooring and fresh paint.



Laundry facilities are on-site and there is one off street parking space provided.



This unit is walking distance from Washington Street and the Mission Hills & Hillcrest areas. Shopping, Restaurants and entertainment are just around the corner.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.