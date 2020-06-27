Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3632 Wilshire Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3632 Wilshire Ter
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3632 Wilshire Ter
3632 Wilshire Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3632 Wilshire Terrace, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter have any available units?
3632 Wilshire Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3632 Wilshire Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Wilshire Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Wilshire Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter offer parking?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter have a pool?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter have accessible units?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Wilshire Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Wilshire Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University