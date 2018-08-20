All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3632 Dwight Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3632 Dwight Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3632 Dwight Street

3632 Dwight Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3632 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Dwight Street have any available units?
3632 Dwight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3632 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Dwight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Dwight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3632 Dwight Street offer parking?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University