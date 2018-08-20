Rent Calculator
3632 Dwight Street
3632 Dwight Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3632 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3632 Dwight Street have any available units?
3632 Dwight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3632 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Dwight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Dwight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3632 Dwight Street offer parking?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Dwight Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Dwight Street does not have units with air conditioning.
