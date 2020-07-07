All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

3631 Polk Avenue

3631 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent starting
Mid-Late July. Located in Corridor Neighborhood,
close to 15 & 805 freeways and to nightlife
(North Park, Hillcrest, Normal Heights,
Kensington, South Park, Downtown). Electricity and gas included Solar roof, Air conditioner Laundry on site 1 car enclosed garage, 1 car patio parking
space, and off street parking Gated for privacy Low maintenance yard w/ drip irrigation
and biweekly gardener Enclosed patio with BBQ island Bamboo hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms Custom closets and entertainment center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Polk Avenue have any available units?
3631 Polk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 Polk Avenue have?
Some of 3631 Polk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Polk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Polk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Polk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Polk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3631 Polk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Polk Avenue offers parking.
Does 3631 Polk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 Polk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Polk Avenue have a pool?
No, 3631 Polk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Polk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3631 Polk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Polk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 Polk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

