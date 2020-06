Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub media room

Wonderfully updated downstairs unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and remodeled bath with walk-in shower. Unit has been recently upgraded with new appliances, fresh paint and new window coverings. Gas fireplace in living room plus private patio with washer/dryer. Includes one assigned, covered parking spot. Martinique complex is nestled in the heart of Carmel Valley, close to shopping, dining and theater. Amenities include pool, spa and exercise room.