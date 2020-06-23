Rent Calculator
3620 PARK BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3620 PARK BLVD
3620 Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
3620 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call Jeff Pastore 619/964-1000 to tour this wonderful unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3620 PARK BLVD have any available units?
3620 PARK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3620 PARK BLVD have?
Some of 3620 PARK BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3620 PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3620 PARK BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3620 PARK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3620 PARK BLVD offer parking?
No, 3620 PARK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3620 PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 PARK BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 PARK BLVD have a pool?
No, 3620 PARK BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3620 PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3620 PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 PARK BLVD has units with dishwashers.
