Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

3616 Collier Avenue

3616 Collier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Collier Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3bd/2ba home North of Adams Ave - walk to shops, restaurants & more. Stunning hardwood floors, newer kitchen & lovely master bedroom w/spacious master bath. Walk-in closet & two french doors w/access to back deck & huge lush backyard. Air-conditioning, whole house filtration system refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, custom paint & R/O drinking water system. All the quaint charm of Normal Heights with modern amenities. Attached one car garage. One cat/small dog accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Collier Avenue have any available units?
3616 Collier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Collier Avenue have?
Some of 3616 Collier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Collier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Collier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Collier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Collier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Collier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Collier Avenue offers parking.
Does 3616 Collier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3616 Collier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Collier Avenue have a pool?
No, 3616 Collier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Collier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3616 Collier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Collier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Collier Avenue has units with dishwashers.

