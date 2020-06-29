3616 Collier Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3bd/2ba home North of Adams Ave - walk to shops, restaurants & more. Stunning hardwood floors, newer kitchen & lovely master bedroom w/spacious master bath. Walk-in closet & two french doors w/access to back deck & huge lush backyard. Air-conditioning, whole house filtration system refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, custom paint & R/O drinking water system. All the quaint charm of Normal Heights with modern amenities. Attached one car garage. One cat/small dog accepted