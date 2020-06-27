Amenities

3615 Cowley Way Available 10/25/19 AMAZING BAY HO HOME ON THE CANYON - QUIET STREET - PET FRIENDLY. ACT NOW!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Oven, Dishwasher

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Laundry Room in Garage

- Granite Counter-tops

- Private Balcony off the Master Suite

- Hardwood floors and carpet

- Large Living Room

- Family Room

- Skylights

- Large Backyard with wood deck



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Private Driveway, Attached 1 Car Garage, Ample Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1965

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front of House

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5028396)