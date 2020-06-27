All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3615 Cowley Way

3615 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3615 Cowley Way Available 10/25/19 AMAZING BAY HO HOME ON THE CANYON - QUIET STREET - PET FRIENDLY. ACT NOW!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Oven, Dishwasher
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Granite Counter-tops
- Private Balcony off the Master Suite
- Hardwood floors and carpet
- Large Living Room
- Family Room
- Skylights
- Large Backyard with wood deck

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway, Attached 1 Car Garage, Ample Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1965
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front of House
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30.00
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5028396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Cowley Way have any available units?
3615 Cowley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Cowley Way have?
Some of 3615 Cowley Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Cowley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Cowley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Cowley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Cowley Way is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Cowley Way offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Cowley Way offers parking.
Does 3615 Cowley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Cowley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Cowley Way have a pool?
No, 3615 Cowley Way does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Cowley Way have accessible units?
No, 3615 Cowley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Cowley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Cowley Way has units with dishwashers.
